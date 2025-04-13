Trexquant Investment LP Takes $571,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,009,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,289,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 546,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after acquiring an additional 145,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.7 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

