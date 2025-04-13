Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,378,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,229,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1,114.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 363,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 207,154 shares during the period. Finally, Attessa Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,583,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 23.3 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

