Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 510.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

VIRC stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Virco Mfg. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

