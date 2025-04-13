Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 387.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $507.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $446,814.30. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.