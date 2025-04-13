Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.24% of Amplify Energy worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Deborah G. Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at $256,518.54. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Snyder bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,233.28. This represents a 29.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

