TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of TTM Technologies worth $59,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. This trade represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

