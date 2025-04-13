Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $65,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $128,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

