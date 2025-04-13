Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,079,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Uranium Energy worth $60,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,862,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 631,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after buying an additional 4,982,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $100,773,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88,633 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

