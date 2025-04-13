Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

