Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.44% from the company’s current price.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 6.7 %

VLN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Value Base Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,672,000. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $8,996,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 293,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

