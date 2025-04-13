Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MGK opened at $299.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

