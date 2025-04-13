Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNO. Compass Point lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 829.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

