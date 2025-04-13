Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.97 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.