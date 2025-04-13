Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 370,960 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,811,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 108,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 763.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UGP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

