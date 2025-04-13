Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 71,308 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 240.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN opened at $17.89 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 196.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

