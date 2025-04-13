Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

