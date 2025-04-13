Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COGT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $147,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $4.26 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

