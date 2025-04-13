Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Evolus were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EOLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $370,007.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,312.42. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $77,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,875.60. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $794,369. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Evolus Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $606.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.
Evolus Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
