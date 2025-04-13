Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.82 Million Stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $120,272.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 316,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,239.72. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,865.36. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,263. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $809.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.