Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 158,674 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 158,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

