Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $23.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $23,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

