Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $25,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

