Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

