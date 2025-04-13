Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.