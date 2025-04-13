Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 562.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Westrock Coffee worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Westrock Coffee by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Insider Transactions at Westrock Coffee

In other news, COO William A. Ford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,425.50. The trade was a 3.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEST

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $558.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Westrock Coffee Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.