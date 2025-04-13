WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ WHF opened at $9.02 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $209.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.02.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 22,360 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $199,898.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

(Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Articles

