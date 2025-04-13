Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $991.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

