16,039 Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANIK. StockNews.com upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on ANIK

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.