16,715 Shares in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of HBT Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 332,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 32,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HBT Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HBT Financial news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,374.60. This trade represents a 14.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $198,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,140. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,900 shares of company stock worth $969,500. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

HBT Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

