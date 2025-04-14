17,428 Shares in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $760.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

