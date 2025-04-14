23,500 Shares in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,199,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 157,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $41,754.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,618.92. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $106,872.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,197.13. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

