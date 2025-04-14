23,791 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $447.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

