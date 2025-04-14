26,751 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $12,196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,018,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 538.4% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

