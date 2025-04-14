3,186 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

