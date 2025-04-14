4,085 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

