7,469 Shares in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Home Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

