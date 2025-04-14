Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 952,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $208,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,084,026,000 after buying an additional 2,330,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.87 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

