Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 23,640 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

