Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 471,700 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 544.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OLO were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in OLO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in OLO by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.42. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

About OLO

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

