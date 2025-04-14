Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. Primo Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

