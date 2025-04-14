Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Stake in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 420,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

