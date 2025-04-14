Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,279 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CarGurus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $27.00 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,978. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

