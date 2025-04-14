Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $52,402,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,436,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 737,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 545,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $27,445,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

