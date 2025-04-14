Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 563.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 129,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SkyWest stock opened at $86.31 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

