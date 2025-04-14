Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Mizuho cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of ACHC opened at $26.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

