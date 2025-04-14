Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 485,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 152,978 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,042,000. BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 585,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 199,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,960 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

