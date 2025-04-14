Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth $23,740,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 5,654.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bread Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after acquiring an additional 146,244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFH opened at $44.04 on Monday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

