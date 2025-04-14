Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

