Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.14 Million Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 294,116 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $6,323,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,277,746.50. This trade represents a 23.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,053.76. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,486,813 shares of company stock valued at $42,407,563. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

