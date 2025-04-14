Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.55 Million Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

FBIZ opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $373.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.67. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $263,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,016.90. This represents a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Featured Stories

