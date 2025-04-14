Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,007,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 112,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Up 1.4 %

Rayonier stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Rayonier

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.